Gurgaon: Garbage rots outside Govind Singh park, residents complain of inaction

Rotting and overflowing garbage from the municipal dustbins placed outside a neighbourhood park has residents of New Colony, Model Town, Madanpuri and others worried about their health and the condition of the once green and clean park.

“This is the Guru Govind Singh Park. It used to be lush green till about a decade ago. Then the MCG left it to rot. The park has now turned into a garbage dump. About three years ago, the MCG itself put dustbins here. Local hotels, eating joints and commercial establishments throw their garbage in these dustbins from where it is not even collected; they are overflowing,” said Hemant Kumar, a resident of New Colony.

Kumar added, “We have informed the MCG about the unattended garbage through emails with photographs, but nothing has happened. This is a big health hazard and adversely affects the environment.”

The residents said they have often uploaded photographs of the garbage outside the park on official Twitter handles and Facebook pages, which according to government claims were to become the fastest way of addressing and redressing civic issues, but to no avail.

“We have tweeted the photographs to official Twitter handles —@MunCorpGurugram, @cmohry—several times but nothing has happened till date. We have now appealed to our councillor Seema Pahuja to take up the issue,” Kumar said.

Three months ago, the MCG signed agreement with a private company Ecogreen for door-to-door waste collection, segregation and disposal at Bandhwari. This initiative and the Swachhta app were started ahead of the Clean India survey to improve city’s sanitation quotient.

“This defeats the purpose of the Swachh Bharat mission. We are shocked by how the MCG has turned a blind eye to this nuisance despite our complaints,” another resident Harjinder Singh said, adding that open garbage dumping continues even though the MCG appointed Ecogreen to collect waste from homes.

We do not require to throw our waste in a dustbin placed in the park, where cows can be seen eating the restaurant waste and scatter it further, Singh added.

Talking about the garbage menace, Pahuja said, “I have taken up the matter with MCG commissioner and put in up for discussion in the House meetings also. I will again take it up.”

Ward 16 councillor Madhu Batra said that she too has raised this issue in the MCG House meeting. “We will take to the streets if the issue is not fixed by March 15. This is a big nuisance and I continue to receive complaints of foul smell and insects from residents,” Batra said.

MCG additional commissioner Dr Narhari Bangar said, “I will seek a report and fix the problem at the earliest.”

This is not the first time that repeated complaints by residents to act against unattended garbage have been ignored by the authorities. “Turning vacant plots and parks into garbage dumps is a big problem in Gurgaon. New Colony and Sector 23 are among the many places where this nuisance is worrying residents,” Sector 23-A resident Bhawani Shankar Tripathy said.