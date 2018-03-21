Gurgaon Manesar land case: 2,000 homebuyers to file claims with HSIIDC

The apartment buyers of ABW residential project, Manesar, are soon to file their claims with the Haryana State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), demanding delivery of apartments.

The homebuyers are worried as even after 10 days of the decision by the Supreme Court, the Haryana government has not shown any positive development to redress the concerns of apartment buyers. The buyers consulted legal experts and then approached HSIIDC officials in Panchkula two days ago.

On March 12, the Supreme Court had quashed all licences granted to various developers on 688 acres of land across three villages of Manesar, Naurangpur and Nakhrola on the ground that the Haryana government had created panic for land owners to sell land to developers at a cheaper rate in 2007-10.

The Supreme Court restored the land to the HSIIDC and the Haryana Urban Development Authority (Huda) asking the departments to compensate both apartment buyers and land owners adequately within three months.

The ABW Manesar Welfare Society has communicated to all buyers, intimating them about the development after the Supreme Court decision. The HSIIDC officials claim they have not received any directions from the state government regarding the issue.

“Many of the buyers are abroad or are scattered across the country and are not even aware of the development. Our society has sent all buyers mails alerting them about the development in the Supreme Court. We have almost finalised the draft of complaints in the correct format and are likely to deposit in our society office. The HSIIDC officials told us informally that the Haryana government may issue instructions in this regard soon,” Naresh Jindal, president of the society, said.

“ABW Limited did not develop the project all these years even though we had booked apartments in 2010. Since then, the property got stuck in litigation. We have paid almost 90% of the apartment cost amount to the developer. Now, uncertainty looms large on the project after decision of the Supreme Court,” TS Rawat, another buyer, said.

The society said maximum buyers want delivery of their dream apartments, which they had booked long ago and have been waiting for eagerly all these years.

“After the apex court decision, we are not sure of what to do and, out of panic, we are visiting the Huda and HSIIDC officers and legal experts to get some clarity on the issue. But there is no positive development from the government’s side,” a buyer wishing anonymity said.

A senior HSIIDC official said, “Buyers are worried and are approaching us for clarity but we have no instructions from the government on the matter.”