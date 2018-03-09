Gurgaon: Proposal to set up public grievance cell shot down

Gurgaon

Officials from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) rejected a proposal by the councillors to build a public grievance cell by saying that such a mechanism “is already in place”.

The issue for the formation of a public grievance cell, where residents could register complaints about the MCG’s functioning, was brought forward by mayor Madhu Azad during the house meeting held on January 17.

During the house meeting held on Wednesday, MCG commissioner Yashpal Yadav said that instead of building a new public grievance cell, the MCG would initiate changes to its already functional call centre to ensure a higher rate of complaint disposal.

“There is no need to create a new cell as there is already a mechanism in place, in the form of the MCG’s call centre which logs and addresses issues pertaining to residents. The functioning of the call centre can be reviewed further to ensure there is a higher rate in the disposal of complaints,” Yadav said.

Mayor Madhu Azad said that although she would have preferred an additional cell in order to give the public “another window to list their complaints”, she said she has informed officials about a few changes in the functioning of the call centre in order to make it more accessible for women.

“I have given a few suggestions on tweaking the functioning of the call centre to MCG officials with regards to making a dedicated helpline for addressing complaints of women on priority. Officials have assured me that the suggestions will be examined and accordingly adopted,” Azad said.

The MCG had started the call centre on June 30, 2011, through which residents could register their complaints.

Residents can register complaints on the helpline number – 1800-180-1817.

On February 7, the MCG launched a separate toll-free number — 1800-102-5952 — for residents to register complaints about garbage piles in their localities.