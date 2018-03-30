Gurgaon: Residents of 14 regularised colonies directed to submit papers by June 6 or face demolition

The state government and the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) announced on Friday that residents of 14 colonies, which were regularised by the Urban Local Bodies (ULB) department on December 6, have to submit their building plan applications and other necessary documents by June 6, failing which their properties will be termed illegal.

Issuing separate statements in this regard, the state government and the MCG warned that once these structures are declared unauthorised, they would be sealed and demolished.

The 14 colonies in question are—Cancon Enclave Part 1 and 2, Vikas Nagar, Bhim Colony, areas besides Tikri Village, Hari Nagar Extension Part 1 and 2, Ghasola Village, Shri Ram Colony, Naharpur Rupa, Devi Lal Extension, areas besides Jharsa Village Extension, New Jyoti Park Colony, Surat Nagar Phase-1 Extension, Patel Nagar Extension and Shiv Nagar.

MCG officials said that areas besides Harsaru village are also among the colonies that were regularized by the ULB, but since it does not fall under the jurisdiction of the MCG, a different set of provisions govern it.

“The regularisation paved the way for the municipal corporation to develop civic amenities and infrastructure for residents living in these colonies. But to avail of these facilities, they have to submit their building plans. If they failed to submit all the relevant documents by June 6, the MCG will initiate sealing or demolition of such structures under the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994,” Sudhir Singh Chauhan, senior town planner of MCG said.

The ULB department had regularised these colonies under the provisions of Section 3 of the Haryana Management of Civic Amenities and Infrastructure Deficient Municipal Areas (Special Provision) Act, 2016.

MCG officials said that under this Act, plot owners of these 14 colonies must comply with certain norms within six months, i.e., by June 6.

According to MCG officials, house owners who have already constructed need to submit an ‘as-built’ plan along with a scrutiny fee at the rate of ₹10 per square metre of the covered area, and development charges at ₹1,250 per square metre.

In case of vacant plots, plot owners need to submit the building plan applications as prescribed in the Haryana Building Code, 2017, along with necessary documents. Scrutiny fee of ₹10 per square metre will be charge for the area, and development fee would be charged at ₹1,250 per square metre.

The MCG officials added that plot owners are entitled to a 10% rebate in development charges if they pay a lump sum before April 30. The deadline for submission of documents and fee is June 6.

“The owner will need to pay the developmental charges and then only will the final building plans get approval. If someone opts to submit the development fee in instalments then the building plan will be approved, subject to further confirmation,” Chauhan added.