Gurgaon: RSS chief tells youth to start work through co-ops, not sit idle

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said people should not always wait for the governments to start development works, but themselves initiate such work through cooperative societies. He said the government works and makes schemes, but it is not right to always wait for the government to act first.

“Government has responsibilities towards people, but it is not right for people to remain idle; we do not want to produce such a society. There are several cooperative banks and societies that inspire people to initiate,” said Bhagwat after inaugurating the National Cooperative Development Corporation’s (NCDC) training centre in Sector 18.

NCDC is a state-run organisation that works for the development of cooperative societies and provides them loans at low interest rates.

The centre, which was earlier called the Topic institute—Training Of Personnel In Cooperative—was renamed Laxmanrao Inamdar National Cooperative Research and Development Academy as a tribute to the founding father of RSS-affiliated Sehkar Bharti that works for development of cooperatives across the country.

Inamdar is credited with being the political mentor of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his rise within the ranks of RSS.

Referring to Modi’s book Jyoti Punj, in which the Prime Minister has written about Inamdar, Bhagwat said, “I have myself worked with Inamdar. He was in-charge of the Sangh’s activities in Gujarat for many years and had inducted Prime Minister Narendra Modi into the organisation.”

Talking about the young generation’s desire to work for the country’s development, Bhagwat said the youth believe in taking help from wherever they can get it. “We have to support them (the youth), the governments have to play a role here,” he said, adding that the country cannot progress without help from cooperatives, and that there can be no cooperatives without strong morals.

Recalling Inamdar’s work in developing cooperatives in the country, Haryana chief minister Manohal Lal Khattar said there is need to spread the network of cooperatives in northern India and work has been started in this direction.

Union agriculture minister Radha Mohan Singh also spoke at the event.