Gurgaon will be at your fingertips soon

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has brought the city under one umbrella — OneMapGurugram — a digital platform where residents can know the status of roads vis-a-vis the traffic situation or avail of information on key utilities and landmarks at the click of a mouse.

The one-stop portal will integrate every department of the district and it is already being fed with all relevant information and inputs for public and administrative purposes. GMDA officials said that OneMapGurugram, which is based on Geographic Information System (GIS), is being developed in a way as to ensure better delivery of master services pertaining to water, roads, streetlights, sewers, city bus service and parks, among others.

Sultan Singh, head of GIS Division, GMDA, said, “There are two ways to use the portal. A resident logging into this portal can lodge a complaint (with regard to delivery of services) and till the issue is suitably addressed, he/she could track the status of the complaint on the portal. Once a complaint is lodged, the portal will automatically send it to the department concerned for action. This is the biggest benefit that a resident stands to derive from this GIS-based portal. Now, Google is the only online medium available to residents for deriving all relevant information on the city. However, soon, this portal will be a way of life for residents.”

The OneMapGurugram has been developed on the lines of OneMapSingapore, which has been developed by Singapore Land Authority and provides the most detailed and timely updated information about traffic, buses, schools, land and property, population and businesses. Some additional features have also been introduced to cater to local needs.

Elaborating on the benefits that could be derived by the authorities, Singh said, “Huda (Haryana Urban Development Authority), MCG (Municipal Corporation of Gurugram) or any other department can mine all relevant information and data from the portal that pertains to their domain and work. At present, multiplicity of departments is biggest hurdle to development,” Singh said while explaining the functioning of the map at the PWD rest house on Tuesday.

The map has been developed with the help of Haryana space applications centre (Harsac), Hisar.

“This is geographical phone book that can be used by multiple users for multiple purposes. This portal is still being upgraded with data validation and it will take a couple of weeks for it to be ready.Users can access all relevant information by clicking on the desired option on the portal,” V Umashankar, chief executive officer (CEO), GMDA, said, adding that he has been working to take this idea forward for long in line with his vision to make the city better.

Umashankar said, “The portal would help us coordinate better with departments such as Huda, MCG, police and PWD among others. It would also help us redress grievances in a time-bound manner and ensure transparency.”

The departments that have been integrated with the OneMapGurugram include MCG, Huda, town and country planning department (TCP), Public Works Department (PWD), Revenue and Disaster Management (R&DM), Public Health Engineering department, Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) and Harsac, among others.

The GMDA went into operation in August 2017. It covers a total area 675 square kilometers, 137 villages and four tehsils — Sohna, Manesar, Farukhnagar and Gurgaon.

A GIS mapping survey of the city has been done to identify problems concerning roads, pavements, green belts, streetlights, waterlogging, encroachments, illegal constructions, illegal borewells, natural drains and sewage.

Baljit Singh Rathee, resident, DLF City, said, “Gurgaon does not have any one-stop digital portal such as this. I can source all information regarding banks, hotels and hospitals in my area through this portal. We are waiting for this portal to be ready for the public.”