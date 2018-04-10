Gurugram: MCG seals four banquet halls over ₹50.88 lakh property tax dues

In a first, the officials of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) sealed four banquet halls — Vatika Garden, Shyam Vatika, Lotus Garden and Yadav Garden— on Tuesday, after its owners failed to clear property tax dues despite being served notices. While the first two banquet halls are located on the Sheetla Mata Road, the other two are in Saraswati Garden, and at Kherki Daula, respectively.

Three other halls were spared from sealing after the owners paid MCG officials their dues on the spot.

Tuesday marked the first time MCG officials carried out any action against banquet hall owners in 10 years, despite many owners failing to clear their dues in the past.

According to MCG officials, the owner of Vatika Garden owed them ₹10.8 lakh and the owner of Shyam Vatika owed them ₹32.25 lakh in property tax dues. Lotus Garden owed MCG ₹4.43 lakh, while Yadav Garden had not cleared tax dues to the tune of ₹3.40 lakh.

Last month, the MCG issued notices to owners of 72 banquet hall to clear their dues. A deadline of March 31 had been set for this purpose.

According to MCG officials, till now, owners of only 32 banquet halls have cleared their dues and action will be initiated against the remaining if they fail to clear their dues soon.

The owners of Prakash Vatika, Amit Farm and Celebration Garden, cumulatively, paid ₹62 lakh in property tax dues to the MCG on the spot, when officials arrived at their premises to seal them on Tuesday.

The drive was carried out by a team led by zonal taxation officer Sameer Srivastav.

“The sealing drive will continue if banquet hall owners fail to clear their dues. They have been given multiple opportunities and notices to do so,” MCG commissioner Yashpal Yadav said.

According to the MCG records, the owners of 76 banquet halls cumulatively owed more than ₹9.27 crore in taxes. Forty-five of these properties are located on the Old Delhi-Gurgaon Road in zone 2, which owed the MCG 91% (₹8.4 crore) of the total dues.

Five banquet hall owners in zone 4 owed ₹66 lakh, 21 banquet hall owners in zone 1 had to pay ₹36 lakh and five owners in zone 3 had to pay ₹13 lakh to the MCG.