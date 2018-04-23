Minor sexually assaulted by neighbour, accused arrested

A 9-year-old girl was lured by a 27-year-old man to an isolated spot and sexually assaulted on Saturday night. A case of sexual assault upon a minor has been registered at the Rajendra Park police station. The accused has been arrested.

According to the police, the parents of the complainant and the accused work as daily wage earners in the city.

The police said that the accused was identified as Sakir. He hails from Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, and was living in a rented accommodation at Surat Nagar adjacent to the victim’s house.

“The accused and the victim’s family were well acquainted because they were neighbours,” the police said.

The incident took place at 8.30pm on Saturday when the victim was playing outside.

“The accused held the victim’s hand and lured her to an isolated spot nearby. He touched her inappropriately and told her to not inform anyone about the incident. He instructed her to tell her parents that she was playing longer than usual,” inspector Ajaybir, SHO, Rajendra Park police station, said.

“The child, on returning home, informed her parents and, subsequently, a case was registered under the Pocso (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act. The accused was then arrested on the same night and the victim’s medical examination was also conducted. She, however, was not required to be admitted to the hospital,” Ajaybir added.

The incident took place just a day after the Gurugram police booked a 21-year-old man for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl twice. The accused in this case was also the victim’s neighbour. The accused has been arrested and sent to judicial remand.

In March, a 26-year-old man was booked for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl on the pretext of marriage and forcing her to abort 3-month-old pregnancy. A case was registered under the Pocso (Prevention of Children Against Sexual Offences) Act at the women’s police station in Sector 51.

On March 4 night, a DJ was arrested for allegedly molesting a 4-year-old old girl inside the toilet of a popular hotel in Sector 15. The accused groped her when she had accidentally entered the male toilet while playing with other children.

In February, a man was booked for an alleged sexually assault on a 17-year-old girl. The victim also complained of harassment over three years. A case was registered against the accused at a police station in Sohna under sections 8 and 12 of the POCSO Act and Section 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

The Gurugram police registered 120 cases under the Pocso Act in 2016. The figure rose to 133 last year.