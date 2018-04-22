Gurugram: 21-year-old booked for raping 12-year-old minor girl

The Gurugram police, on Sunday, booked a 21-year-old neighbour for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl twice. A complaint in this regard was lodged with the women’s cell of the Gurugram Police. The police are yet to arrest the accused who was booked after he started stalking the victim. The accused absconded after the case was filed.

In her complaint to the police, the minor stated that the accused is a resident of Noida. He moved to her neighbourhood, a slum in Sector 54, some four months ago and stated living with his sister, who lives in a hut adjoining the victim’s. Soon, he became acquainted with the family of the victim.

The complaint further states that the two became friendly and he would often call the victim to his sister’s place. The complaint states that three months ago the accused raped her twice and told her to not inform anyone about the incident and that he intended to marry her.

“When I informed my family about the incident, the accused was banished from the neighbourhood, and he subsequently returned to Noida. Despite this, he sent a mobile phone addressed to me for speaking to him over the phone, which was seized by my father,” the victim stated in her complaint.

The victim further added that the accused started stalking her when she would walk to her tuition classes. On Saturday, the accused allegedly came to the victim’s tuition centre and asked her to elope with him. However, the victim’s parents came to the centre and took her home, after which they registered a complaint with the women’s cell on Sunday.

“We have procured the relevant details of the accused from the victim’s family and from other people in the slum. Investigations are ongoing and efforts are on to tracing the accused,” sub-inspector Rajbala, the investigating officer in the case, said.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act).

There has been a rise in crime against women in Gurugram.

In the year 2016 the police filed 131 cases of rape which increased to 135 in the year 2017. Cases under Pocso Act were 120 in the year 2016 which increased 133 the next year. The cases of molestation were 272 in the year 2016 which increased to 303 in the year 2017.