Section 144 around exam centres to curb cheating in boards

The city administration has issued strict directions to curb cheating during board exams that started on Monday.

Vinay Pratap Singh, the deputy commissioner of Gurgaon, said that Section 144 has been enforced in the city to curb cheating and other malpractices and he has ordered that no person will be allowed to operate photocopy machine, fax or the internet within 200 metres of the exam centres across the district. He further directed that no person will be allowed to use sound producing instruments in a 200-yard area around an exam centre.

To curb cheating in the rural areas, the district administration has asked the panchayats to adopt similar measures and also spread awareness among the students to ensure that this practice is stopped.

These measures have been taken in the light of a rise in the number of cheating cases in Gurgaon, the officials said.

Also, the DC has written to the commissioner of police seeking deployment of police personnel near the exam centres to ensure law and order and avoid disruption and disturbance by anti-social elements in and around the examination centres.

The Haryana board examination will be held from March 7 to April 8. Strict vigil will be kept at all centres to ensure smooth conduct of the eams. No candidate will be allowed into the examination centre without a hall ticket.

The CBSE Class 12 board exams started on Monday and will be held till April 13, the officials said.

Singh said that all stakeholders have been asked to put in place measures to check copying.

The decision to ban photocopy machines was taken as a preventive measure, considering past records of students and anti-social elements who circulate photocopies of question papers and answer sheets before the exams.

“We want to conduct a fair and transparent examination and the board has prepared different sets of question papers for the students. The order of questions for students sitting in front and at the back of the exam centres or to left and right of the hall will be different. This will keep the examinees from cheating. Apart from this, mobile phones, calculator, pager or any other electronic devices will not be allowed inside the examination hall,” Prem Lata, district education officer(DEO), said.

The state boards are to be held across 63 exam centres. However, the district education department has no data on schools affiliated to the CBSE board in Gurgaon.

“Students will have to submit their hall ticket while taking the question paper from the invigilator. The same will be returned to students once they submit their answer sheets,” Lata said.

Also, students caught cheating or accused of impersonation, proxy or other malpractices will be barred from writing the exam.