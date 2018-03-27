Sewage overflow near MCG office hampers traffic, entry to hospital

Overflow from a sewage pipeline near the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram’s (MCG’s) office in Civil Lines led to waterlogging in the area and hampered traffic movement.

The overflow took place around 7am and it took officials until 4pm to contain it.

Waterlogging also affected the movement of those heading towards the Civil Hospital. Also, the sewage water entered a nearby government school.

The MCG office, Civil Hospital, local market and a government senior secondary school are located along a narrow stretch on the four-lane Jharsa road, which has a high footfall as well as a high volume of motorists.

“I had to reach the Civil Hospital for an X-ray but faced difficulty in reaching the hospital due to the sewage overflow. Left with no choice, I had to take an autorickshaw to cover the last 100 metres,” Aayush Sharma, a resident of Civil Lines, said.

Such was the overflow that traffic movement on one side of Jharsa road, from the post office Chowk towards Sadar Bazar, was severely affected as commuters could not access one side of the carriageway.

“There was practically just one lane for vehicles to head towards Sadar Bazar and it caused a long delay for commuters. It took me over 25 minutes to navigate my way and clear this 100m stretch,” Nikhil Toshniwal, a resident of Civil Lines, said.

The waterlogging on roads also hampered the sales of shopkeepers in the nearby market.

“People found it difficult to access the road and as a result, the sales took a major hit today. The low sales were unexpected and have led to a loss of lakhs of rupees,” Dinesh Gupta, a chemist, said.

According to officials of the municipal body, the sewage overflow started after they had fixed a drain, near the government school, that was clogged for two days.

“The XEN (executive engineer) of the sewage department was directed to fix the waterlogging issue as soon as the overflow was reported. Multiple pumps were installed at the spot and water was drained out from the area,” Mukesh Kumar, joint commissioner of MCG, said.