Silokhra site: Residents to protest setting up of BJP office today

Silokhra residents are set to hold a protest at the site of the ground breaking ceremony for an office of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Monday.

The locals held a panchayat at Silokhra on Sunday and it was also attended by residents of several other villages of the Gurugram district. The panchayat resolved to stage a protest at the site to stop construction of the BJP office.

The ‘common’ land allotted to the BJP to set up its district office was acquired by the Haryana urban development authority (Huda) in 2011. The Huda sold the 1-acre plot to the ruling party in 2016 and the residents had since been holding protests saying they won’t allow the party office to come up on the plot till such time the government commits to setting up a community centre in the village.

Sube Singh Vohra, former panchayat chairman of Wazirabad, who attended the panchayat on Sunday, said, “We need a community centre in the village. The Huda is using our land for commercial gain. The land in question was used for grazing cattle and also had a pond and a park before it was sold to the BJP. The government has decided to set up a BJP office and a group housing society for the ruling party MLAs on this plot. We are opposed to this move.”

After holding the panchayat, the residents met deputy commissioner (DC) Vinay Pratap Singh and sought his intervention in the matter.

“The DC assured us that he will take up our grievance with the government. However, we will continue our protest. The government promised to set up a community centre in the village in July, there hasn’t been much progress in that regard since then,” Mukesh Sharma, a resident of Silokhra, said.

Singh said, “I met the (Silokhra) residents on Sunday. They demanded a community centre, a pond and a park on a site earmarked by the Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) for public welfare. We have decided that the MCG (Municipal Corporation of Gurugram) will develop the amenities the villagers want and the design and planning will be fleshed out in the next 15 days. The MCG will bear the cost of the project. I will visit Silokhra at 6am on Monday to give a go-ahead to the project.”

Residents of Jharsa, Sukhrali, Wazirabad, Kanhai and other villages also attended in the panchayat. The residents vowed to gather at 6am on Monday to protest against the foundation stone laying for the BJP office.

Earlier, the BJP office was planned on a plot which once used to be a pond. However, following a hue and cry by residents, Huda proposed an alternative site, 200 metres away from the earlier one. The pond is said to be in the process of being revived.