Town and planning department demolishes over 60 shops in sectors 82-83

The district town and planning (DTP) department on Thursday demolished 60-65 unauthorised shops at sectors 82 and 83, said an official.

It was alleged that the shops had been built along the roads over the last five years in violation of rules.

The enforcement unit of DTP, accompanied by the police, started the demolition drive at 11.30am. Officials initially faced resistance from shop owners who urged for more time to turn their shops into licensed commercial establishments. However, the enforcement team turned down the appeal and went ahead with the demolition. Even though locals tried to nix the drive, they failed because of the presence of police personnel. The drive lasted for over four hours.

“It was a joint demolition drive by the DTP enforcement team and Haryana urban development authority (Huda). We had issued notices to the shop owners earlier, directing them to remove their unauthorised shops. But they didn’t comply with our order. The shop owners moved a tribunal challenging the notice issued by the DTP enforcement, but the tribunal didn’t rule in their favour. The tribunal, instead, directed the DTP enforcement to demolish the shops that had been built without seeking requires permission and approval of authorities concerned,” Rajender Sharma, district town planner (enforcement), said.

The structures razed included grocery stores, furniture shops, dhabas, small eateries, automobile repair shops, among others.

The DTP enforcement unit is authorised under the Punjab Scheduled Roads and Controlled Areas Restriction of Unregulated Development Act 1963, to raze illegal structures built on or along master roads, sector roads, highways and expressway without permission from competent authorities.

“Under the Act, shops or any other unauthorised structures cannot come up without the consent of the town and country planning department. However, the locals kept ignoring our notices and built one illegal shop after another,” Narender Kumar, assistant town planner (enforcement), Gurgaon, said, adding that the officials demolished 175 unauthorised hutments of construction workers as well.

Mukesh Kumar, a shop owner, said, “The town planning officials did not allow us to set up shops. We applied for licence on several occasions, but they were ignored. The shops were our primary source of livelihood and the enforcement team destroyed them. Now, we have little choice but to beg for a living.”