Will not vacate until Huda gives us possession of plots: Khandsa villagers

The residents of Khandsa village have said that they will not vacate their existing homes and shift to Sector 37C unless the Haryana Urban Development Authority (Huda) gives them possession of plots and grants them six months to construct new houses.

Huda’s enforcement department on Friday had sent notices to residents asking them to vacate houses in the village.

The residents held a meeting on Saturday and decided to stay put until they are given possession letters for alternative plots by the Huda.

Huda has to widen the stormwater drain in the village and, for that, it has to demolish 70 houses. Huda has identified houses and disbursed compensation amounts to owners but it still has not given them possession of plots in Sector 37C, where they are being rehabilitated.

Huda administrator Chander Shekhar Khare and estate officer Sanjiv Singla,along with other senior officials, had inspected Khandsa village on Thursday.

Rambir Singh, a resident of Khandsa, said, “Huda has not offered possession of plots to me or the others. We cannot afford to vacate our house unless we construct a new one in Sector 37C. We have requested Huda to give us plot possession letters and six months’ time to construct our houses.”

In order to widen the drain, Huda will have to demolish 70 fully built-up three and four-storey buildings on both sides of the drain. Such a large scale demolition would require heavy machinery and manpower and the demolition exercise may result in damages to several adjoining buildings.

“The drain is being widened at the cost of our houses and Huda is determined to displace us. We had no other option but to surrender to the widening plan. Now, we want Huda to give us plot possession letters and adequate time to build houses in Sector 37C. Until that time, Huda should not send us notices to vacate our land,” Rajkumar Fauji, a resident, said.

The widening will happen in a 600-metre length of the drain, starting from NH-8 to the end of the village.

The 40km long Khandsa drain, better known as Badshahpur drain, becomes a bottleneck in Khandsa and is the main reason for Gurgaon going under water every rainy season. Overflowing of the drain along the Khandsa stretch led to large scale waterlogging in July and August last year.

Haryana chief secretary DS Dhesi has repeatedly expressed dissatisfaction over the slow progress of the widening project in the past 16 months.

“We have to complete the widening work before the rains this year,” Khare said.