Home / Gurugram / 13 new Covid-19 cases in Gurugram, city tally reaches 117

13 new Covid-19 cases in Gurugram, city tally reaches 117

Out of the 117 cases, 66 are active cases and 51 got cured of the infection, Chief Medical Officer JS Punia said on Thursday.

gurugram Updated: May 07, 2020 21:15 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Harshita Singh
Gurugram
A resident looks out from a window, during nationwide lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus, at Sirhaul village, in Gurugram, India, on Tuesday, 05 May 2020.(Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

A total of 13 more cases of coronavirus have been reported in Gurugram, taking the city count to 117.

Out of the 117 cases, 66 are active cases and 51 got cured of the infection, Chief Medical Officer JS Punia said on Thursday.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of infections in Haryana has reached 594, including 7 fatalities.

Meanwhile, the count of the country’s coronavirus cases reached 52952.According to the latest figures updated by the Ministry of Health: 1,783 people have died from the deadly contagion across the country.

