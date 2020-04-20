18-yr-old tests positive in Pataudi

gurugram

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 23:01 IST

An 18-year-old man of Pataudi Monday was confirmed to have contracted the Coronavirus disease (Covid-19). With this the total count of persons infected with Sars-CoV-2 (name of the virus that causes the disease) reached 38 in Gurugram district. Health officials said the man was in contact with an attendee of a March 18 religious congregation who also tested Covid-19 positive in the first week of April.

Till now, links of the virus’ spread in five cases from Pataudi have been traced to this gathering in Delhi.

Dr Ram Prakash, epidemiologist with district health team, said, “Three samples were collected on April 17 while tracing the contacts of congregation attendees from Pataudi. One of them was confirmed Covid-19 positive on Monday. At least 21 members of his family, with whom the boy was in close contact, are admitted in the quarantine facility at Sector 9.”

So far, Gurugram district has registered 38 Covid-19 cases and the largest number (14 cases) has been reported from Sohna has been reported from Sohna. Of the 14, 10 are congregation attendees from Himachal Pradesh and the remaining were close contacts of Rajasthan-based Covid-19 patient, who used to work at a factory in Mewat.

Of the 38 cases, 26 patients have recovered and have been discharged after their tests came out negative and 11 are under continued medical care. As per health department, 164 persons are under surveillance at the quarantine facility in Sector 9.