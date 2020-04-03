197 people booked for violating lockdown

gurugram

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 22:20 IST

The Gurugram police has booked 197 people between March 25 and April 1 for leaving their homes having any curfew pass since the 21-day nationwide lockdown came into effect. The violators have been booked under Indian Penal Code Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and Section 269 (any act likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life).

Gurugram police spokesperson Subhash Boken said, “Ever since the lockdown started we have booked 197 for coming out of their houses without a curfew pass. We have registered 187 FIRs under IPC Sections 188 and 10 FIRs under IPC Section 269 till date. ” The official said that some people who were booked were pedestrians.

The offences committed are bailable but those been booked will be tried in the court of law.

Since the lockdown was imposed, the Gurugram traffic police has booked 1,027 people for violating traffic rules. “The traffic police have booked 1,027 people who ignored traffic signals, were seen driving on the wrong side or didn’t have vehicle papers,” said an officer from the office of the DCP (traffic). The police also impounded 654 vehicles during this time.

On March 26, the Gurugram administration started issuing passes to essential service staff under 13 categories, for free movement during the lockdown imposed to the curb the community spread of Covid-19.

However, some residents took to Twitter to check violations in residential areas, besides main roads. Navdeep Singh, resident, Sector 110 A, wrote, “There are many people who are staying in suburban areas. They tend to roam around in the evening freely.”