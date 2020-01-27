24-year-old woman kills self in Kherki Daula, no suicide note found

gurugram

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 18:26 IST

A 24-year-old woman died after she allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan at her house in Kherki Daula on Sunday evening. Police said they did not recover any suicide note from the spot.

According to the police, the deceased was a resident of Kherki Daula. She was a homemaker and her husband was unemployed. The incident took place Sunday around 5pm.

Investigative officer Charan Singh, Kherki Daula police station, said, “On Sunday, he had gone to Jhajjar for some personal work. When he returned around 5pm, he saw his wife hanging. He contacted the family members. We reached at the spot and did not find any suicide note.” Singh added that the family of the deceased denied that she was under any kind of duress or was depressed.

Police said they have handed over her body to her family after a post-mortem examination on Monday. The officials have initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 of code of criminal procedure (CrPC).

Gurugram does not have a dedicated suicide-prevention helpline. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are +914066202000 from ‘Roshni’ (Hyderabad-based) and +914424640050 from Sneha India Foundation (Delhi-based).