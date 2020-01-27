e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Gurugram / 24-year-old woman kills self in Kherki Daula, no suicide note found

24-year-old woman kills self in Kherki Daula, no suicide note found

gurugram Updated: Jan 27, 2020 18:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A 24-year-old woman died after she allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan at her house in Kherki Daula on Sunday evening. Police said they did not recover any suicide note from the spot.

According to the police, the deceased was a resident of Kherki Daula. She was a homemaker and her husband was unemployed. The incident took place Sunday around 5pm.

Investigative officer Charan Singh, Kherki Daula police station, said, “On Sunday, he had gone to Jhajjar for some personal work. When he returned around 5pm, he saw his wife hanging. He contacted the family members. We reached at the spot and did not find any suicide note.” Singh added that the family of the deceased denied that she was under any kind of duress or was depressed.

Police said they have handed over her body to her family after a post-mortem examination on Monday. The officials have initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 of code of criminal procedure (CrPC).

Gurugram does not have a dedicated suicide-prevention helpline. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are +914066202000 from ‘Roshni’ (Hyderabad-based) and +914424640050 from Sneha India Foundation (Delhi-based).

top news
Delhi rape convict Mukesh Singh’s petition against rejection of mercy plea in SC tomorrow
Delhi rape convict Mukesh Singh’s petition against rejection of mercy plea in SC tomorrow
‘NHRC must act decisively to protect the idea of India’: Rahul Gandhi
‘NHRC must act decisively to protect the idea of India’: Rahul Gandhi
‘Get it in writing from Shiv Sena’: Ashok Chavan on how Sonia Gandhi decided
‘Get it in writing from Shiv Sena’: Ashok Chavan on how Sonia Gandhi decided
Here’s how you can recharge your FASTag account using Google Pay
Here’s how you can recharge your FASTag account using Google Pay
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
‘Out to karna hi hai, ab inko maaro bhi’: Akhtar on India pacers’ attitude
‘Out to karna hi hai, ab inko maaro bhi’: Akhtar on India pacers’ attitude
‘What is name of that bowler’: Jadeja, Manjrekar in another Twitter banter
‘What is name of that bowler’: Jadeja, Manjrekar in another Twitter banter
Nissan confirms launch of compact SUV, rival to Brezza and Venue, in 2020
Nissan confirms launch of compact SUV, rival to Brezza and Venue, in 2020
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news