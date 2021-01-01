e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 01, 2021-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Gurugram / 25-year-old woman dies by suicide

25-year-old woman dies by suicide

gurugram Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 22:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A 25-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison, after her male friend refused to marry her around two months ago, said the police. The family members have alleged that the man is responsible for the suicide and that the woman was depressed since Diwali after he refused to marry her.

The woman’s family also claimed that some members of the suspect’s family were behind the suicide and that they had mixed poison with tea or juice that was offered to the woman.

On the basis of a complaint filed by the woman’s family, a case has been filed under sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) at the Sector 29 police station.

The woman, according to police, was working at a beauty parlour for the last year and had befriended the man six months ago. The suspect had initially promised to marry her but allegedly refused to do so two months ago.

“She becomes friends with the man, who had promised marriage. On Diwali, she was at home when she informed us that he was refusing to marry her and that she was very disturbed,” said a relative, adding that she wanted to return to their home town in Uttar Pradesh.

The family members alleged on December 23, the man’s sister called her on the pretext of helping her and poisoned her. The woman was found dead on December 24 and a case was registered on December 31.

Aman Kumar, the station house officer (SHO) of Sector 29, said it seems like the woman had consumed poison after the man refused to marry her. “Initial investigation suggests that the deceased committed suicide due to relationship issues. However, the police are investigating all aspects of the case,” he said.

top news
Minister hopeful of resolution, farmers to intensify protest
Minister hopeful of resolution, farmers to intensify protest
4 French air force jets to come for wargames with IAF’s Rafale jets from 19 Jan
4 French air force jets to come for wargames with IAF’s Rafale jets from 19 Jan
SII’s Covishield approval: Efficacy, cost and all about Oxford vaccine
SII’s Covishield approval: Efficacy, cost and all about Oxford vaccine
585 fresh cases of Covid-19 reported in Delhi, vaccine dry run tomorrow
585 fresh cases of Covid-19 reported in Delhi, vaccine dry run tomorrow
Army orders fast patrol boats for surveillance of Pangong lake in Ladakh
Army orders fast patrol boats for surveillance of Pangong lake in Ladakh
Rescuers in Kerala save elephant from well after 12-hour struggle
Rescuers in Kerala save elephant from well after 12-hour struggle
Newly-wed woman dies after car catches fire on Lucknow-Agra expressway
Newly-wed woman dies after car catches fire on Lucknow-Agra expressway
Watch: BSF soldiers dance, cut cake to welcome new year 2021
Watch: BSF soldiers dance, cut cake to welcome new year 2021
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In