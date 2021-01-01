25-year-old woman dies by suicide

gurugram

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 22:56 IST

A 25-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison, after her male friend refused to marry her around two months ago, said the police. The family members have alleged that the man is responsible for the suicide and that the woman was depressed since Diwali after he refused to marry her.

The woman’s family also claimed that some members of the suspect’s family were behind the suicide and that they had mixed poison with tea or juice that was offered to the woman.

On the basis of a complaint filed by the woman’s family, a case has been filed under sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) at the Sector 29 police station.

The woman, according to police, was working at a beauty parlour for the last year and had befriended the man six months ago. The suspect had initially promised to marry her but allegedly refused to do so two months ago.

“She becomes friends with the man, who had promised marriage. On Diwali, she was at home when she informed us that he was refusing to marry her and that she was very disturbed,” said a relative, adding that she wanted to return to their home town in Uttar Pradesh.

The family members alleged on December 23, the man’s sister called her on the pretext of helping her and poisoned her. The woman was found dead on December 24 and a case was registered on December 31.

Aman Kumar, the station house officer (SHO) of Sector 29, said it seems like the woman had consumed poison after the man refused to marry her. “Initial investigation suggests that the deceased committed suicide due to relationship issues. However, the police are investigating all aspects of the case,” he said.