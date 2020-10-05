25-year-old woman gang- raped by three in Palwal

gurugram

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 23:34 IST

A 25-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by three men in Palwal area on Sunday morning. The three accused men had been identified but were yet to be arrested, said police on Monday.

According to the police, the woman from Palwal, who decorates flower arrangements at weddings, got a call from one Jahir, a Nuh resident, on Saturday. The police said he told her to come for work to Hathin, where a wedding was scheduled on Sunday. The police said when she arrived at the scheduled location, Jahir told her to go to a room in an under-construction building nearby to pick up some garments.

A police official, privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “When she went to the room, two more men, identified as Meenu and Dony, were already present in the room. Jahir followed her into the room and locked it. The three men then took turns to rape her. She suffered some bruises on her face as she tried to resist them. She alleged that the accused men threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident and escaped.”

The woman then ran from the spot and approached the women’s police station in Palwal, following which her medical examination was conducted and a case was registered under sections 376 D (gang rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code. The suspects hail from Nuh, said police, adding that raids were on to arrest them.