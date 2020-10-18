26-yr-old held for murder of businessman in road rage incident

gurugram

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 22:56 IST

A 26-year-old man was arrested from Dhighal village in Jhajjar in connection with the murder of a businessman, in a road rage incident, at Kherki Daula on October 11. The police said it was a case of “blind murder”, where the businessman died while undergoing treatment.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that the suspect was identified as Rohit alias Monu of Kakrola, who lived at a rented accommodation in Garhi Harsaru.

“Monu had intercepted way of Netrapal Singh, the victim, while he was on his way for a business meeting along with his colleague near Kherki Daula. He thrashed him and called a few of his friends, who brutally assaulted him and snatched his car keys, following which he collapsed on the road and was rushed to a private hospital,” he said.

On October 12, doctors declared him dead and informed the police control room, following which a case was registered at Kherki Daula police station.

“A team from the police station went to the hospital and investigated the case. They consulted the doctor who told them that he was severely hit on his head, which were fatal. The victim’s nephew, Chetan Kumar, told police that he had shifted his uncle to another hospital in Gurugram after his condition deteriorated and he died,” Sangwan said.

Kumar, a resident of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, in his complaint to the police, said that his uncle, an electrical engineer, was a resident of Vasundhra in Ghaziabad and had been running his business in Delhi and Gurugram. He said that the suspect had intercepted his uncle’s car near Bhangrola, claimed that his vehicle was hit and started hitting him. “His friends joined him in the tiff and assaulted him with wooden canes and iron rods after which he fell on the road and was rushed to the hospital,” said Sangwan.

According to the police, the suspect has admitted to his role in the incident and they are in the process of locating the weapons used in the incident.