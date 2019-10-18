3-yr-old’s body found stuffed in bag along Jaipur-Delhi expressway

gurugram

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 09:04 IST

The dead body of a toddler, suspected to be three years old, was found in a bag in a green belt on Jaipur-Delhi expressway near Anaj Mandi in Sector 10 A on Wednesday evening. The police have registered a case of murder against unknown persons.

According to the police, at 4.42pm, a traffic marshal of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) noticed a suspicious-looking black travelling bag lying near the bollards next to a pavement on the Jaipur to Delhi side of the expressway.

“The marshal informed the NHAI patrolling team at 4.50pm. The team inspected the bag and noticed a foul smell emanating from it. A team from Shivaji police station arrived around 5pm. They checked the bag and recovered the girl’s body,” an official of the NHAI said, requesting anonymity.

The official said the girl had no visible injuries. “Her nose had tape on it and some medicine bottles were found in the bag, suggesting that she might have been undergoing medical treatment. A frock was also found from the bag,” added the NHAI official.

Police said a team from a forensics lab collected samples for a probe on Wednesday evening. Manoj Kumar, station house officer, Shivaji Nagar police station, said the girl is yet to be identified. “The cause of death will be known after the autopsy. We are checking with hospitals in nearby areas to trace her antecedents,” Kumar said.

However, police officials investigating the incident sought to quash rumours of ‘black magic’ that had spread. A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said the girl had minor bruises around the waist. “Preliminary probe suggests that someone killed her and then dumped the body in a bag. She was frothing at the mouth,” the police official said.

Colonel (retired) Subhash Yadav, general manager of the expressway operator Skylark, said the highway patrolling team waited for the police before opening the bag. “Since the bag was lying unattended and some smell was coming from it, we suspected something suspicious and deemed it fit to inform the police first,” he said.

A case was registered against the unknown accused persons under sections 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code at Shivaji Nagar police station.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 09:04 IST