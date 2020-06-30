30-year-old cab driver kills self; employers booked

gurugram

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 23:55 IST

A 30-year-old cab driver, who worked at a city-based tour and travel firm, died on Monday after trying to kill himself a day before, said the police. The police have booked three of his employers on charges of abetment after the victim’s brother alleged that they had been harassing the victim.

According to the police, the incident was reported on Saturday when the victim, a Narnaul resident, was rushed to Civil Hospital for treatment. After being administered first-aid, he had returned to his house. The police said on Sunday night, his condition worsened and he was taken to a hospital in Mahendragarh, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The police said the victim’s brother filed a police complaint on Monday at Sector 29 police station.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “In the complaint, the victim’s brother said that on June 23, his brother had been in an accident while returning from Uttar Pradesh. In the accident, the cab had suffered extensive damage and his employers had been putting pressure on him to get the car repaired immediately. The complainant alleged that his employers had been harassing his brother and he was under duress, due to which he took the extreme step.”

The police said they have initiated a probe and have summoned the three suspects to record their statements. “No one has been arrested so far and we are verifying the allegations,” said Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police.

A case was registered against the suspects under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of Indian Penal Code(IPC) at Sector 29 police station, said the police.

Gurugram does not have a dedicated helpline to deal with such situations. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are +914066202000 from ‘Roshni’ (Hyderabad-based) and +914424640050 from Sneha India Foundation (Delhi-based).