e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 30, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Gurugram / 30-year-old cab driver kills self; employers booked

30-year-old cab driver kills self; employers booked

gurugram Updated: Jun 30, 2020 23:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A 30-year-old cab driver, who worked at a city-based tour and travel firm, died on Monday after trying to kill himself a day before, said the police. The police have booked three of his employers on charges of abetment after the victim’s brother alleged that they had been harassing the victim.

According to the police, the incident was reported on Saturday when the victim, a Narnaul resident, was rushed to Civil Hospital for treatment. After being administered first-aid, he had returned to his house. The police said on Sunday night, his condition worsened and he was taken to a hospital in Mahendragarh, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The police said the victim’s brother filed a police complaint on Monday at Sector 29 police station.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “In the complaint, the victim’s brother said that on June 23, his brother had been in an accident while returning from Uttar Pradesh. In the accident, the cab had suffered extensive damage and his employers had been putting pressure on him to get the car repaired immediately. The complainant alleged that his employers had been harassing his brother and he was under duress, due to which he took the extreme step.”

The police said they have initiated a probe and have summoned the three suspects to record their statements. “No one has been arrested so far and we are verifying the allegations,” said Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police.

A case was registered against the suspects under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of Indian Penal Code(IPC) at Sector 29 police station, said the police.

Gurugram does not have a dedicated helpline to deal with such situations. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are +914066202000 from ‘Roshni’ (Hyderabad-based) and +914424640050 from Sneha India Foundation (Delhi-based).

top news
Delhi adds 2,199 new Covid cases, tally reaches 87,360, over 14k beds empty
Delhi adds 2,199 new Covid cases, tally reaches 87,360, over 14k beds empty
Govt plans scheme for cashless treatment of accident victims
Govt plans scheme for cashless treatment of accident victims
Daily Covid-19 infections could go up to 100,000 in US, says Anthony Fauci
Daily Covid-19 infections could go up to 100,000 in US, says Anthony Fauci
How India’s app ban threatens China’s rise as a global tech power
How India’s app ban threatens China’s rise as a global tech power
Never claimed Patanjali’s Coronil cures Covid, says Acharya Balkrishna
Never claimed Patanjali’s Coronil cures Covid, says Acharya Balkrishna
80 crore people to get free food grains for 5 more months, says PM Modi
80 crore people to get free food grains for 5 more months, says PM Modi
Score runs or get dropped: Ganguly’s stern warning to Sehwag
Score runs or get dropped: Ganguly’s stern warning to Sehwag
Covid update: Bihar wedding hotspot; new virus in China; EU bars Indians
Covid update: Bihar wedding hotspot; new virus in China; EU bars Indians
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyUnlock 2 GuidelinesKerala SSLC Result 2020PM ModiDelhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In