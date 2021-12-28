319 UK returnees test negative for Covid-19

gurugram

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 23:14 IST

Over 319 travellers from the United Kingdom who arrived in Gurugram after December 9 have been tested negative for Covid-19, according to the health department officials. Based on the list shared by the Haryana administration, the number of UK returnees who need be traced and tested to identify the new strain of SARS-CoV-2 virus has increased to 714 from 695.

Dr Jai Prakash Sharma, district surveillance officer, said, “Few more names have been added to the list of travellers who are to be tested. Till now, 367 have been tested have been tested — about 315 by the health department and 52 by private labs. Out of these,319 were negative for the Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR).” Test results of at least 150 are pending.

According to Sharma, until Monday, at least 38 UK returnees were untraceable due to incorrect addresses and mobile numbers, and over 159 people have moved back to different countries, states or districts. “The list of travellers who have moved back has been shared with the state administration, while the list of untraceable travellers has been shared with the commissioner of police, Gurugram. Earlier some people refused to get themselves tested but they too have given their samples now,” said Sharma, mentioning that action can be taken against people who refuse to get tested. Earlier this week, chief medical officer Dr Virender Yadav stated that action can be taken under Section 188 of IPC for not complying with government rules.

Senior police officials confirmed to have received a list of untraceable travellers from the health department and have initiated working on it. Private labs, on the other hand, have been told to collect additional sample while testing a UK returnee.