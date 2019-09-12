39-year-old milkman killed in freak accident on NH-48 in Gurugram

gurugram

It was a domino effect. A roadways bus speeding on the Delhi-Jaipur carriageway of the National Highway-48 in Sidhrawali village, Bilaspur, hit a hatchback, which in turn hit a stationary motorcyclist who fell on the road and was immediately crushed by an oncoming truck.

The freak accident killed 39-year-old milkman Noatram Yadav, a resident of Sidhrawali village on Tuesday around 7am when he was going from his residence to Gurugram to supply milk.

While the police registered a complaint on the basis of the statement of an eyewitness, who is an acquaintance of the deceased, they were yet to arrest any accused, who remain on the run.

“I was riding my tractor and going towards Sidhrawali village when I saw Noatram on his Bajaj Platina motorcycle near the petrol pump. He had crossed the main road and was standing on the service lane, waiting to go towards Gurugram when suddenly a roadways bus, which was travelling at a high speed, hit a Maruti Suzuki WagonR car in front of it,” eyewitness and complainant Balkishan stated in the first information report. He added that the car allegedly lost its control and hit Yadav’s motorcycle. Due to the impact of the collision, Noatram fell on the road and was crushed by a truck which was making turn towards the service lane from the main road, he said.

The police said that the drivers of the bus and truck left their vehicles and fled the spot. Yadav was rushed to a hospital in the city where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

“We arranged an ambulance and took him to a hospital. But he died en route. Noatram was the sole bread winner of his family as his younger brother is mentally unwell. His children are still in school and college,” Balkishan said. Yadav is survived by his wife, three children, a younger brother and parents.

Sub-inspector Manoj Kumar of the Bilaspur police station said the victim sustained fatal injuries on his chest and head. The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination on Tuesday. “The suspects are yet to be arrested. Police are investigating the case.”

A case was registered against the drivers of the bus and truck under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Bilaspur police station.

