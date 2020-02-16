e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 16, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Gurugram / 42 officers transferred as part of police reshuffle in Haryana

42 officers transferred as part of police reshuffle in Haryana

gurugram Updated: Feb 16, 2020 23:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Haryana government, on Saturday, issued transfer and posting orders of 35 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers and seven Haryana Police Service (HPS) officers across the state. In Gurugram, three deputy commissioner of police (DCPs) were also transferred as part of this exercise.

Himanshu Garg, DCP (traffic), who also has additional charge as DCP (south) and additional chief executive officer (mobility) of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority will now take charge as Yamunagar superintendent of police.

DCP (East) Chander Mohan will take additional responsibility as DCP (traffic), Gurugram.

Dheeraj Kumar, who was the superintendent of police (chief minister’s flying squad) will take charge as DCP (south) Gurugram.

DCP (Manesar) Rajesh Kumar replaced Vijay Partap as Fatehabad superintendent of police. Kumar has been replaced by Deepak Saharan, who was earlier the Mahendergarh superintendent of police.

Shashank Kumar Sawan, DCP (headquarters), has been replaced by Nitika Gahlaut, who was earlier the superintendent of police of State Vigilance Bureau, Haryana. Sawan will take charge as Kaithal superintendent of police, replacing Virender Kumar who has been posted as superintendent of police (STF-Gurugram). He replaced Rajesh Duggal who has been posted as DCP (traffic), Faridabad.

Sangeeta Rani, Nuh superintendent of police, will now take charge as Bhiwani superintendent of police, replacing Ganga Ram Poonia who has been posted as Hisar superintendent of police. Palwal superintendent of police Narendra Bijarniya will now hold the post of Nuh superintendent of police.

top news
India rejects UNSG’s offer to mediate on Kashmir
India rejects UNSG’s offer to mediate on Kashmir
Telangana to pass anti-CAA resolution, urges Centre ‘not to discriminate’
Telangana to pass anti-CAA resolution, urges Centre ‘not to discriminate’
‘Best wishes for fruitful tenure’: PM Modi congratulates Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
‘Best wishes for fruitful tenure’: PM Modi congratulates Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
AAP to connect with one crore people under month-long nationwide campaign
AAP to connect with one crore people under month-long nationwide campaign
NIA stumbles upon ‘evidence’ of terror funding through cross-LoC trade
NIA stumbles upon ‘evidence’ of terror funding through cross-LoC trade
‘Wanted India to know how it feels’: BAN U19 bowler on WC final controversy
‘Wanted India to know how it feels’: BAN U19 bowler on WC final controversy
‘Divorce cases more in educated, affluent families’, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
‘Divorce cases more in educated, affluent families’, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
Kolkata airport: CISF personnel save passenger’s life by performing CPR
Kolkata airport: CISF personnel save passenger’s life by performing CPR
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news