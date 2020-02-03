45-yr-old from MP killed in accident with mini-truck near KMP toll

gurugram

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 23:48 IST

A 45-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh was killed after a canter truck allegedly hit the SUV he was driving near KMP toll plaza, Manesar, the police said on Monday. A woman, the deceased man’s relative, was also travelling with him in the SUV and sustained minor injuries in the accident. The police said that her condition is reported to be stable and she is currently being treated at a hospital.

According to the police, Jagdish, the deceased, and his relative, Mamta, were travelling in a Mahindra Bolero from their hometown Mangrol, Madhya Pradesh to meet the Jagdish’s son who lives in Manesar.

The incident took place on Saturday around 11.30pm when the vehicle crossed the KMP toll plaza.

Mohammed Jahid, assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Bilaspur police station, said, “They missed a turn towards Manesar and went around 1.5 kilometres ahead. Then they took a U-turn and began travelling towards Manesar. Suddenly, a canter truck hit their car.” He added that the driver of the canter truck abandoned his vehicle and fled the spot. Jagdish and Mamta were taken to a hospital where Jagdish succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

“Mamta’s condition is reported to be stable. The suspect is yet to be identified and arrested,” the ASI said.

A case was registered under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Bilaspur police station on Sunday.

In a separate incident, a 30-year-old man was killed after being hit by an unidentified dumper truck while he was crossing a road in Hariya Hera village, Bhondsi, on Sunday. The police said that the man was accompanied by his acquaintance who escaped unhurt.

According to the police, Mikail Ali, the victim, was from Madhepura, Bihar, and stayed in Hariya Hera village. He worked as a daily wager. The incident took place on Sunday around 11.30pm when he and Sharif Ali, his acquaintance, were going to buy groceries.

In the police complaint, Ali said that they were walking towards a grocery store in the village when suddenly a dumper truck being driven at high speed allegedly hit the victim. The police said that he sustained fatal injuries on his back and face. The victim was taken to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. The driver of the dumper truck fled the spot with his vehicle, the police said.

Savit Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Bhondsi police station, said, “The suspect is yet to be identified and arrested. We are investigating the case.”

A case was registered against the suspect under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death by negligence) of the IPC at Bhondsi police station on Monday.

Since the beginning of January, at least 38 have people died in hit-and-run incidents across Gurugram. According to the data provided by the police, 1,069 accidents were reported in the city and 400 people had lost their lives in 2019.