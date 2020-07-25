496 found positive for Covid-19 in RT-PCR after testing negative through rapid antigen

gurugram

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 23:07 IST

Of the 37,346 people who tested negative for Covid-19 in rapid antigen tests in the city since June 24, only 3906 were tested again using reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) method. Out of this, over 12% (496) tested positive for the virus.

According to district health department Gurugram conducted a total of 38,423 antigen tests, of which 2.8% (1,077) tested positive.

The antigen tests are less sensitive than the RT-PCR test, which is considered to be the gold standard in testing for the disease. However, it offers point-of-care testing and provides results in 30 minutes. Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines requires those whose report is negative for antigens be tested again under RT-PCR if they show symptoms.

Dr. Jai Prakash Sharma, district surveillance officer, said, “A positive test does not require confirmatory RT-PCR test as it is considered as a true positive.”

According to him, if the person shows-flu like symptoms, the medical team collects their nasal and throat swabs for RT-PCR.

The health department is conducting on an average 1200 antigen tests daily in Covid-19 clusters. They are using- Standard Q Covid-19 Ag Kit - developed by a South Korean company in Manesar. It is approved by the ICMR and AIIMS- Delhi as a point-of-care tests for early detection of SARS-CoV-2.

ICMR has advised states to use the antigen kit for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 virus in hotspots, containment zones and hospitals to test all symptomatic people with Influenza Like Illness, asymptomatic patients who are high risk contacts of an already confirmed case, people with co-morbidities and high risk patients who are hospitalised or seeking hospitalisation.

Currently, four private labs in the city have sought permission to carry out antigen tests for Covid-19. Each of these labs have shared the proposed rates for conducting the tests ranging from ₹600 to ₹1,450 per sample. To put a price ceiling on the rates suggested by the diagnostic labs, the district health department has suggested ₹800 for antigen test. The state government, however, has not given any confirmation on the matter.