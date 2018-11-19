8-year-old girl made to watch ‘objectionable video’, raped by neighbour in Gurugram

A week after a three-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Gurugram, an eight-year-old girl, a student of Class 3, was allegedly raped by a neighbour in Sultanpur on Sunday, police said.

The accused man lured the girl to his house and ‘coerced’ her to watch an objectionable video on his mobile phone before sexually assaulting her, police said.

According to the investigators, shortly after the incident, the accused went to the bathroom and the girl, sensing an opportunity, managed to escape. A case was registered against the accused man, who works at an amusement park, under section 10 (punishment for aggravated sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at women police station, Manesar, on Sunday, police said.

Sub-Inspector Seema of women police station, Manesar, said the accused man, who lives in the same neighbourhood as the victim, approached the girl on Sunday morning when she was playing with her friends in an open ground near her house.

“He lured her to his house and forced her to see an objectionable video on his phone. He then touched her inappropriately and assaulted her. The girl said that she managed to escape when the accused man had gone to relieve himself in the bathroom,” said SI Seema, who is the investigating officer in the case.

The girl informed her parents about the assault, who reported the matter to the police.

Police said the accused man, identified by his first name Jeetender, is from Bathinda and had been working in the city at an amusement park in Sultanpur for the past six months.

“The girl has identified him and he would be arrested soon. The girl’s statement was recorded on Sunday afternoon before a duty magistrate under section 164 of code of criminal procedure (CrPC) and her medical examination was conducted. The girl would be counselled by the child welfare committee (CWC) officials on Monday,” said SI Seema.

The victim’s father is a construction worker and her mother is a homemaker.

First Published: Nov 19, 2018 08:44 IST