83.26% of Ggm students pass Haryana class 12 board exams

gurugram

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 00:04 IST

The overall pass percentage for students in the district stood at 83.26% in the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) examination for class 12, the results of which were declared on Tuesday. The district improved its performance from last year when the pass percentage was 70.01%.

Of the 8,493 students who appeared in the examinations from Gurugram, 7,071 students passed while 1,094 got a compartment. The number of students who did not qualify stood at 328. The overall state’s pass percentage stood at 80.34% with girls outperforming boys. The pass percentage of girls stood at 86.3% while for boys the same was 75.06%.

At 83.26%, Gurugram scored the eighth highest pass percentage among all 22 districts of Haryana. However, no student from the district could make it to the top ten scorers in the state. Around 78.72% of students cleared the examination in Mewat (Nuh) district and 90.01% students cleared the examination in Panchkula, the highest in the state. Sonepat stood as the worst-performing district with only 71.83% of students clearing the exam.

The Haryana board had called off examinations in some subjects after a lockdown was imposed across the state to curb the spread of Covid-19. The board took into account the average marks of already appeared exams for marking the remaining papers of students.

Gurugram district education officer Indu Boken said that the district had improved its performance from last year when the district stood at the 19th position in the state. “We have improved our performance significantly this year. Last year, we stood in the 19th position, whereas this time we are ranked 8th among all districts. We have jumped up by 11 positions. Moreover, there is a marginal percentage difference between us and other districts,” said Boken.

She said that the department had completed the entire syllabus by November-end in most schools and focused on revision and assessment. “We conducted extra classes and completed the syllabus by November. On a daily basis, we took tests focusing on writing abilities since students often know the answer but struggle to articulate it on paper. Each and every student was made to go through the past five years papers and we conducted mock pre-boards at the school level. Tuesday’s results reflect the efforts that students and teachers had put in,” said Boken.