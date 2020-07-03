e-paper
Home / Gurugram / 85-year-old woman kills self in Sector 49

85-year-old woman kills self in Sector 49

gurugram Updated: Jul 03, 2020 23:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

An 85-year-old woman died allegedly by suicide in a condominium in Sector 49 on Friday morning. The police have filed an inquest report under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

According to the police, the incident was reported around 7.30am to the police. According to the police, the woman left behind a note, written in her native language, in which she mentioned that she was taking this extreme step as she was suffering from a chronic ailment and the medication that she was taking has not been of much help.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “The note mentions that her family should take care of other members and that no one was responsible for the said act.” The police said the body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination.

In another incident, a woman in Farrukhnagar died by suicide on Thursday. The police said based on the complaint of her family members, the police have booked her husband on charges of abetment of suicide.

The police said, according to the victim’s family members, ever since her marriage in 2009, her husband used to assault her and there was marital discord. She took this extreme step as she was under acute stress. A case was registered under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) at the Farrukhnagar police station on Thursday, said the police.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said, “The suspect is yet to be arrested. The police are verifying the allegations of the complaint.”

Gurugram does not have a dedicated helpline to deal with such situations. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are +914066202000 from ‘Roshni’ (Hyderabad-based) and +914424640050 from Sneha India Foundation (Delhi-based).

