92.36% of students in Haryana clear CBSE Class 12 examination

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 23:30 IST

More than 90% of students of Haryana, who appeared for the Class 12 examination of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), managed to clear their tests, as per the results declared by the board on Monday. While no city-wise topper was declared by the Board owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, students in multiple schools in the city scored percentages above 90 with many obtaining a perfect score in multiple subjects.

In Haryana, a total of 97,161 students appeared for the examination that included 54,790 boys and 42,371 girls. Out of these, 89,739 students cleared the examination. The number included 49,531 boys and 40,208 girls. The pass percentage for the state stood at 92.36%. Boys fared comparatively better than girls. While the pass percentage for boys was 94.9%, the same for girls was 90.4%.

Earlier in March, the CBSE had canceled board examinations across the country in 12 subjects owing to the nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19. The pending examinations were scheduled to take place from July 1 but were eventually called off after protests from parents and state governments. The board later announced an alternative assessment formula, on the basis of which students were graded based on their performance in the subjects for which tests were held.

At Delhi Public School, Sector 45, Disha Mukherjee was the school topper with 99% in Humanities. Mukherjee said that she was relieved with the results, given the uncertainty prevailing over the pending examinations.

“I wasn’t expecting such high scores since there was a lot of uncertainty surrounding the assessment of papers. The result date was not being announced which added to my stress. Finally, the results came in. My teachers shared with me the happy news,” said Mukherjee, who plans to pursue an Honours course in Psychology from Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University. She has secured a perfect 100 on the same subject.

Aditi Misra, Disha’s principal, said that she was happy with the results that had come in a rather difficult academic year. “This is a landmark year. I want students to feel satisfied with their performance. They should learn from their mistakes and move ahead. At the end of the day, they should focus on what they have and not what they could have had. A year from now, these marks wouldn’t matter so much,” said Misra.

At Amity International School, Sector 46, Dhruv Lowe and Kushagra Sahni scored 98.4% in Science stream, while Aakarshi Agarwal scored 98.4% in Humanities. The school’s average stood at 90.1% with 28 students scoring a perfect 100 and 42 students scoring 99. Satwik Ghildiya secured 98.2% at Amity International School, Sector 43. At Shiv Nadar School, Palak Modi was the school topper with 98.7% in Humanities.

Ketaki Sarin topped her school, Heritage Xperiential Learning School, with a score of 98.8% in the Science stream. Around 3.6%, or 44 students of the school, scored 95% and above.

Neena Kaul, the principal, Heritage Xperiential Learning School, said that students have done very well in a challenging year. “Our students have come out shining in the board exams despite the uncertainties due to the pandemic. I couldn’t be happier,” said Kaul.