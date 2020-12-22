92 new Covid infections, 1 more death in Gurugram

gurugram

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 23:07 IST

Gurugram reported 92 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, the lowest rise in nearly four months.

The district had last reported fewer than 100 cases on August 24, when 77 new infections of Covid-19 were detected. In early November, new cases had peaked when it touched 964 new cases in a single day.

“As we have said before, it’s hard to pinpoint the precise reason behind this slowdown. The most likely is that a large portion of the community has already been exposed to the virus and have acquired immunity. A proper serosurvey is needed to test the validity of this argument,” said Dr Jai Prakash Sharma, district surveillance officer, Gurugram.

The district also reported 129 new recoveries on Tuesday, along with one new Covid-related death. The total number of Covid-19 cases to emerge from Gurugram now stands at 55985, of which 54304 patients have recovered. The number of active patients stands at 1340, the lowest in at least a month. Of these, 120 people are presently hospitalized, while 1217 patients are under home isolation, while another three patients are under observation at district Covid care centres.

Gurugram tested 4024 new samples for Covid-19 on Tuesday, with the daily test positivity rate dropping to 2.2 percent, the lowest in over four months. The World Health Organization’s guidelines state that a desirable test positivity rate is under five percent, seen successively over a period of at least 10 days. Tuesday marked the fifth consecutive day that the positivity rate was below five percent.