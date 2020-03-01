A year on, Gurugram residents protests, demand reversal of proposed changes to law protecting Aravallis

gurugram

Updated: Mar 01, 2020 23:27 IST

“Where the breath is without the taste of smoke and PM 2.5 is low, where lungs don’t shrivel up and arms don’t reach out for the nebulizer…into that heaven of freedom, Mr. Khattar, let my Gurgaon awake,” a participant recited her adaptation of Rabindranath Tagore’s poem ‘Where the mind is without fear’.

The woman was among at least 120 residents, activists and scholars from Gurugram and Delhi who had gathered at a city forest on Sunday to mark the passing of a year since the Haryana government introduced controversial amendments to the Punjab Land Preservation Act (PLPA), 1900.

On March 1, 2019, the Supreme Court had expressed concern over the bill, passed on February 27 by the state cabinet, which removed legal ‘forest’ status for about 60,000 acres of Aravalli land in the state.

The group gathered in Suncity from 9am to 12pm. They recited poems, sang, and re-enacted scenes inspired by the 1970s Chipko movement.

Robin Suyesh, a professor of environmental studies at Delhi University’s Venkateshwara College, also led the participants on a walk through the adjoining Aravalli forest, pointing out its ecological significance and threats.

On Sunday, the protesters also formed a human chain along the periphery of recently flattened land near Suncity, which until a few months ago was part of the Aravalli forest, and pledged to not let such encroachments extend.

“The idea is to draw focus to the plight of the Aravallis threatened by illegal tree felling and constructions. We are trying to educate people on how amendments to the 118-year-old PLPA will open up nearly 60,000 acres of Aravallis to real estate,” said Gaurav Sarup, a campaigner with the Aravalli Bachao group.

The amendments, which are yet to be enacted into a law, were also raised prior to state assembly elections last year. In a press conference in August 2019, Haryana Congress general secretary Pradeep Zaildar held a press conference criticising the state government over its alleged reluctance to protect the Aravallis. Zaildar had also called for renotification of areas where PLPA notifications had lapsed. Gurugram district has over 16,000 acres of PLPA protected forests in 38 villages, of which notifications in 36 villages have lapsed.

On Sunday, citizens reiterated their demand for enhanced protection for 50,000 acres of Aravalli land in south Haryana presently not protected under the Forest Conservation Act, 1980, and withdrawal of PLPA amendments.

Drawing attention to the latest Forest Survey of India report on the state of Indian forests, campaigner Zenith Chaudhury said, “Haryana’s forest cover of 3.6% is the lowest in the country. Steps need to be taken to ensure that this increases to 5% in the next 5 years.” She added that Haryana’s own forest policy envisions 20% forest cover and changes to the PLPA are antithetical to this.

On Sunday, Congress spokesperson Ved Prakash Vidrohi said, “Our stand in opposition to the PLPA amendments is clear. We will do everything to prevent such an illegal change to the law, which will destroy the environment while benefiting the real estate lobby and formalising several existing violations.”

As per the draft bill tabled last year by former forest and PWD minister Rao Narbir Singh, the amendments would be retroactive in nature, legitimising any constructions or non-forestry activities which have taken place in contravention of the law in the years since 1966, when Haryana came into existence.

The protest comes a month after Khattar, had said his government stands by its position on proposed amendments, which received the Haryana governor’s assent on June 11, 2019, despite rebukes from the Supreme Court.

Two weeks earlier, on February 15, about 50 residents had held up placards as CM’s convoy outside John Hall. Khattar could not be contacted for a comment despite repeated attempts.

BJP spokesperson Raman Malik said, “The idea behind the PLPA amendment is to safeguard those with interests in these areas, not to ruin the environment. Whether it was the licences given to a private company to construct on a 50-acre plot in Faridabad, or various permissions for change-of-land-use in Ghata floodplains, they were all given when the Congress was in power. Due to these actions, the city gets flooded every monsoon. The degradation of the Aravallis is a problem that was not created by us. The current government has only issued CLUs for government projects and EWS housing.”

JJP spokesperson Prateek Som did not respond to requests seeking party’s stand on the issue. Though deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala had spoken out against the amendments while campaigning ahead of state assembly polls, JJP has been largely silent on the matter since forming a government with BJP.