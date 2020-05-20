Aarogya Setu mandatory, handshakes prohibited for athletes

gurugram

Updated: May 20, 2020 22:56 IST

The Haryana government released the standard operating procedure (SOP) for sports activities to resume in stadia and complexes on Tuesday evening.

According to the guidelines, sports equipment such as helmets, eye and face protectors shall not be shared, a distance of two metres shall be maintained between players during training, handshakes are prohibited, central air conditioning shall be avoided and medical rooms shall be sterilised twice daily when players get back to practice sessions. Meanwhile, sporting events and gathering of spectators continue to remain prohibited.

The ministry of home affairs (MHA) had announced a further extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 31 to curb the spread of Covid-19, with certain relaxations in the fourth phase. In an order issued on Sunday, the MHA said sports complexes are allowed to open, clearing the passage for players to resume training which came to a halt in mid-March. Complying with the MHA order, the state government on Tuesday cleared the path for stadiums to reopen with certain norms.

The state government has made the Aarogya Setu app mandatory for all athletes and staff. It also added a slew of measures to counter the threat posed by the deadly virus, such as teleconsultation with doctors rather than in-person consults, stringent supervision of athletes’ health, increased sanitation measures, etc.

Besides several private academies, players train at the government’s Tau Devi Lal Stadium in the city. Detailed instructions have also been given authorities to sanitise facilities inside sports complexes. “Hand sanitisers shall be made available at the entrance and a notice shall be displayed with guidelines on proper sanitisation process. Foot pedal sanitiser shall be placed at entry point of rooms of officials, medical centre, dining hall/mess and other strategic points throughout the centre (sic),” read the SOP guidelines.

According to the guidelines, the trainees and staff should strictly adhere to the social distancing norm of 1.5 to two metres between each individual. “Handshakes and other forms of greetings which need physical contact shall be prohibited (sic),” read the SOP. Personal equipment such as bows, guns, swords, javelins, discus, rackets should not be shared and must be disinfected after every use.

Priyanka Thakran, a 23-year-old archer from the city, who bagged two medals, gold as well as silver, in archery at the Khelo India University Games, 2020, said the SOPs are a good initiative for players to get back to training. “In archery, everyone has their own equipment, so the concept of sharing doesn’t exist, but sanitising our bows and arrows regularly is a good step which we will religiously follow,” Thakran said.

Coaches in the city have decided to instruct their players that training will take place keeping in mind enough distance from each player. Manoj Sharma, a boxing coach, said, “I have told my players that we will train while maintaining social distance. Also, regular cleaning of boxing gloves will be a necessity for any player who comes to the stadium.”

The guidelines also state that the use of masks will be compulsory for players, and training may be performed in small groups of eight to 10 people. “In team events 18 players and two coaches can play for one hour and for individual events not more than 10 players should play at a time (sic),” read the SOP.

Strict guidelines concerning the nutrition and diet of players have been released, with an emphasis on placing any package from outside in the sunlight for some time before giving it to the players. “All packed food/fresh fruits etc supplies delivered at centre shall be placed in an open area for a period of 24 hours (cardboard packing) or 72 hours (plastic packing) before usage. Unwrapped items like fruits or vegetables shall be washed under running water immediately after being delivered at centre. Fruits and vegetables may be soaked in diluted vinegar, salt or lemon water for few hours and left to dry prior to consumption (sic),” read the guidelines.

Besides these rules and regulations, the state government has made it mandatory for the furniture in medical rooms to be sterilised at least twice daily. Athletes below 18 years of age shall take written confirmation from their parents that they will be responsible if anything happens to them due to the pandemic. All swimming pools shall remain closed in the state.

Raj Yadav, the district sports officer, said, “We will abide by the rules and regulations set by the department. Accordingly, sports activities will resume in the city.”