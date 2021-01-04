Afternoon shower leaves several areas flooded; portion of Sohna Road caves in

gurugram

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 23:22 IST

Spells of rain on Sunday and Monday left several low-lying areas of the city waterlogged. A small portion of Sohna Road, near Central Park Resort, also caved in following the rain over the weekend.

The city witnessed light rain from around 3.30pm onwards on Monday that continued till 8.30 pm on a sporadic basis.Waterlogging was reported from low-lying areas, such as sectors 27, 28, 54, 47, 49, 50, 10A, Hero Honda Chowk, Khandsa Road, Old Delhi-Gurgaon Road and the Narsinghpur-Khandsa stretch on Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway.

More than 100 officials of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) were deployed across the city, along with 30 motor pumps and suction machines, to drain out rainwater. Till 9pm on Monday, officials of the MCG were still present at various places prone to waterlogging, such as Vatika Chowk and Khandsa-Narsinghpur stretch, anticipating more spells of rain.

“It rained after 3.30pm on Monday. Since the intensity was low, the rainwater naturally receded towards stormwater drains in most areas. At some points, where the drains were either absent or choked, officials of the MCG were deployed along with necessary machines to channel rainwater towards the nearest outlet,” said Raman Sharma, chief engineer, MCG.

Sharma said that motor pumps were installed by the MCG at Sector 10A, Khandsa-Narsinghpur stretch, Sector 27, Hero Honda Chowk, among other areas to drain out rainwater.

“With the prediction of more rain, motor pumps will continue to operate at these locations as a precautionary measure so that they can be turned on as soon as it starts rainwater and heavy water accumulation does not occur. Until the weather clears up more than 100 of our officials have been directed to stay on continuous alert,” said Sharma.

Portion of Sohna Road caves in

Earlier in the day, around 6am, a small portion of the road, opposite Central Park Resort on Sohna Road, caved in following the rain on Sunday.

As per traffic police officials, due to the ongoing construction of Sohna elevated road, only basic re-carpeting had been done on the main carriageway. The rain on Sunday eroded the top bitumen layer and the movement of heavy vehicles led to a small cave-in on the rightmost lane of the carriageway carrying traffic from Vatika Chowk towards Subhash Chowk.

Traffic police officials said that they had placed a truck, prior to the cave-in, as a precautionary measure and also placed traffic cones to alert commuters.

With one of the three lanes barricaded, the cave-in also resulted in congestion on the stretch.By 3pm, traffic police along with a few daily-wage earners from the construction site filled the cave-in with a gravel layer. Later, the entire stretch was subsequently opened to traffic.

“The cave-in was minor. It was less than two feet deep and two feet wide. After being alerted about the same, we had placed a truck before the affected spot as a precautionary measure. With the assistance of workers from the contractor, we quickly filled the stretch with mud, gravel, and stones and opened it for traffic movement. After the overcast conditions are over, the affected spot will be repaired,” said Jitender Rana, traffic inspector, Gurugram traffic police.