Bank executive, two property dealers loot truck driver for fun after getting drunk

gurugram

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 21:39 IST

A 23-year-old bank executive and two of his friends, both property dealers, were arrested for allegedly snatching ₹6,500 and a mobile phone from a truck driver on Dwarka Expressway, Rajendra Park, on Sunday. The police said that the arrested men said that they had executed the crime for fun after drinking alcohol. They were produced before a district court and remanded to police custody on Monday.

The men were identified as Rajesh from Bhimgarh Kheri village, Sector 5, Hemant from Vishnu Garden, Sector 105, and Rohit Yadav from Block B, Rajendra Park. The police said that Rohit and Rajesh are property dealers and have an office in Rajendra Park. Hemant has been working as an executive with the credit card department of a private bank in the city for the past two months.

According to the police, on Saturday evening, Hemant was allegedly having drinks with Yadav and Rajesh at their office in Rajendra Park and planned the incident for fun. The police said that they then allegedly borrowed a Mahindra Scorpio SUV from one of their friends and drove towards the Dwarka Expressway.

Ram Niwas, the victim, a resident of Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, had come to the city in his truck for some work. The incident took place on Sunday around 1.30am near Dharampur Chowk when he was driving towards Farrukhnagar.

In the police complaint, Niwas stated that when he was driving on the Dwarka Expressway, a Scorpio SUV suddenly overtook him and stopped in front of his truck. Three men allegedly got out of the car and pulled him out of the truck. They began beating him and snatched ₹6,500 in cash and a mobile phone from him. Then the men allegedly fled the spot in their vehicle.

The police said that they were informed about the incident a few minutes after it took place and they alerted their personnel at various checkpoints on the Dwarka Expressway.

Lavkesh, assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Rajendra Park, said, “We received information that three men who were travelling in a Scorpio SUV had looted a truck driver. Our personnel stopped them at a checkpoint near Daulatabad Chowk and arrested them on the spot. We are investigating the case.”

He added that the police are trying to find if the men had a criminal history. “During interrogation, they said that they executed the crime for fun after drinking alcohol at the office in Rajendra Park.”

A police officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that the men had also allegedly beaten up an auto-rickshaw driver near Dharampur Chowk before looting the truck driver.

A case was registered against them under sections 379A (snatching), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Rajendra Park on Sunday.

