Buyers of affordable houses seek clarity on upkeep

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 21:10 IST

Officials of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Tuesday assured homebuyers of providing clarity on maintenance charges in affordable houses in the state, during a meeting with a group of buyers from five projects.

The senior town planner took the meeting after receiving multiple complaints regarding the demand made by builders for maintenance fees.

Amrik Singh, senior town planner who chaired the meeting, told the buyers that he will take up the matter with senior officials in Chandigarh on January 24. “I have assured the buyers that there would be more clarity on the issue of maintenance. I heard the issues raised by buyers and these will be resolved,” said Singh.

RK Jain, a homebuyer who attended the meeting, said that they want the DTCP to clarify the exact position on maintenance fees as the policy clearly states that no such fee would be charged. “We have submitted letters and advertisements to the department, and told them that at the time of sale, it was promised that no maintenance fee would be charged,” he said.

Besides the maintenance, the buyers said that the developers were asking for a security deposit and additional maintenance fee for the registration of flats. Prior to the meeting, the buyers also carried out a protest at the DTCP office in Sector 14.

Buyers also said that as per the affordable housing policy, developers are allotted 4% commercial area in the residential complex in lieu of free maintenance for five years, in addition to the bank guarantee to fulfil the above condition. They also presented copies of demands raised by various builders regarding the maintenance fees.

Jain also said that they were satisfied with the discussion and expected that the government will make its policy clear.

The affordable housing policy was launched in 2013 to provide housing at reasonable prices to middle-class homebuyers. The government had fixed the price of these houses at ₹4,000 per sq ft on the basis of carpet area. The policy allowed the development of a 4% commercial area by the developer, but there was no provision to charge maintenance fees from buyers for five years.

However, the buyers are alleging that they are being asked to pay ₹2,000 to ₹2,500 as maintenance charges, which was too high and also against the rules.