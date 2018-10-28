Campaign against road proposed through Gurugram’s Aravalli Biodiversity Park, NGO writes to Haryana CM

A Delhi-based NGO has recently written to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and to Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar demanding an explanation for the proposal of two link roads that will cut across Aravali Biodiversity Park in Gurugram.

“They should treat my letter as a legal notice. I will be filing a petition before NGT very soon,” said Anil Sood, the president of the NGO, Chetna. “There is no need for so many link roads. They just need to correct the design errors NHAI has committed in the past. The Aravali Biodiversity Park and trees on Dwarka expressway both need to be protected. How can they be felled to build roads?”

“Media reports say both NHAI and Gurgaon Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) are proposing roads through the Aravali Biodiversity park,” the letter from Chetna says.

“GMDA is proposing to undertake widening of Dwarka Expressway by constructing underpass and elevated roads to decongest Delhi. At the outset, it appears that the whole exercise lacks application of mind by both the authorities without even assessing the basic reasons (that are) leading to traffic congestion,” the letter says.

Sood points out that a person travelling from Subroto Park towards Gurugram runs into an abrupt merger and de-merger of roads to access and exit the service lane. As one moves further along, hotels and shops have encroached upon the service lane for parking vehicles. Sood gives several instances of bottlenecks and design flaws on the highway before and after the Mahipalpur flyover and the Rajokri exit as well.

Other environmentalists have also started mobilising residents to campaign for cancellation of the NHAI proposal. Pankaj Gupta, a birder who has been visiting the Aravali Biodiversity Park, said: “We are planning a meeting on Sunday with morning walkers, residents, cyclists, birders and joggers to demand scrapping of the road project. It is absolutely mindless to create a rich forest on a mining ravaged land and then destroy it by building a road over it. This area is a green lung. It also hosts more than 183 species of birds. We recorded Savanna Nightjar breeding here, which is very rare.”

Vijay Dhasmana, a naturalist who set up a nursery of local plant and shrub species of the park, said the public meeting on Sunday morning at the park will help decide on how to go ahead with the campaign. “We are contemplating whether to take the legal route first. We will meet GMDA, CM, NHAI also on this,” he said.

The two proposed link roads are from Ambience Mall to Aya Nagar on Gurgaon-Mehrauli road (NH 236) and another from Vasant Kunj to Aya Nagar on Gurgaon-Mehrauli road.

Both the roads are part of a plan to decongest Delhi, especially of highway traffic.

First Published: Oct 28, 2018 14:03 IST