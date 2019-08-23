Cancel allotment to EWS plot owners who built extra storeys, says DTCP

gurugram

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 05:32 IST

The department of town and country planning (DTCP) has issued directions to major developers in the city to withdraw allotment of plots for people from economically weaker sections (EWS) in their colonies to owners who had committed building plan violations and built more than three storeys. A meeting of four developers was called on Wednesday in which it was decided that the allotments of violators would be cancelled, DTCP officials said.

Apart from this, the department on Thursday wrote a letter to the district revenue authorities asking for restrictions on registration of sale deeds of plots whose occupancy certificates (OC) have either been cancelled or notices have been issued to owners regarding building plan violations.

DTCP officials said there are around 3,500 EWS plots in private colonies developed by the four developers and violations have been committed in the construction of 40% of these properties.

Action is being taken against them for building almost five to six storey buildings, while only three storeys are allowed.

“We have issued notices to developers earlier and asked them to disconnect water and sewage connections. But now, we have decided to ask the developer to cancel the allotment to prevent such illegal constructions. This action will be carried out in the next 15 days,” said Sudhir Chouhan, senior town planner, adding that they are in the process of identifying all violators.

The department had earlier issued notices to EWS plot owners in various phases of DLF particularly U block, Sushant Lok phases 1 and 2, South City phases 1 and 2 and Sun City.

DTCP officials said that as per government policy, plots of 60 square yards were allotted to persons from EWS and BPL category at a concessional rate in private colonies. These owners are allowed to build only three storeys structures, but large-scale violations have been carried out on the ground, officials said.

Meanwhile, the planning wing of the town planning body wrote to the revenue department, including nine tehsildars in the district, asking them to ensure registration of sale deeds of plots whose OC has either been cancelled or notice issued for building plan violations not be carried out.

“We have written to the district revenue officials as per the directions of the DTCP director that sale deeds of all those plots under scanner for building plan violations should not be registered,” said RS Bhath, district town planner, Gurugram.

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 05:32 IST