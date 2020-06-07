e-paper
City reports highest single-day spike of 230 cases

gurugram Updated: Jun 07, 2020 22:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
The city recorded 230 Covid-19 cases on Sunday — the highest single-day jump in Covid-19 infection, according to the state health bulletin. With this, the total count of persons infected with SARS-CoV-2(the virus that causes Covid-19) jumped to 1,922. The previous highest single-day spike of 215 cases was reported on May 4. The total number of coronavirus fatalities stands at four.

Out of the 1,922 cases, 451 have been discharged while 1,467 are undergoing treatment or are under home isolation. Almost 10 patients are in a critical condition and are kept in ventilator. It includes four patients in Medanta, and three, each, in Fortis Hospital and Medeor Hospital, Manesar. On Sunday, Haryana reported 496 new cases, out of which 230 are from Gurugram alone. Other high numbers are reported from Sonepat (73) and Faridabad (56). Notably, Haryana has exceeded the neighbouring state of Punjab in the total number of cases. Punjab has 2,376 cases, while Haryana has 4,448.

