City to have muted Independence Day celebration due to Covid 19

gurugram Updated: Jul 25, 2020 23:04 IST
Following instructions from the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) on celebrating Independence Day, Gurugram will see muted celebrations with social distancing norms and honouring those in the front line of the fight against Covid-19.

In a detailed advisory issued to all the states and union territories, the MHA had asked all states to use technology in the best possible manner for the celebrations and avoid large gatherings.

The Gurugram district administration on Friday said that they will follow the directions, which included fewer guests, social distancing and wearing of masks.

Gurugram deputy commissioner Amit Khatri, while addressing a press conference on Friday, said, “We have received directions from the home ministry in this regard and these will be followed strictly. All events will be planned in manner that social distancing norms are observed.”

Officials, however, said the Independence Day event would include the ceremonial parade and speech by the chief guest and unfurling of the national flag followed by playing of the national anthem. It would also include presentation of the Guard of honour. But unlike previous years, social and cultural events such as dances by school children and march pasts would be missing, said officials.

Elaborating on the details, a district administration spokesperson said that events by school children which were held in large numbers on this day earlier would be avoided this year due to spread of Covid 19. The focus, he said, would be on holding events such as tree plantation, debates at school level on digital platforms, online quiz contests/patriotic essay writing and poetry competitions and other such measures, which can be held practising social distancing.

