Civil societies, state roadways pledge support to farmers

gurugram

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 23:52 IST

Many civil society groups announced that they would be taking out a march in support of the farmers’ agitation on Tuesday, the day of the Bharath Bandh called by farmers’ organisations and other supporting groups against the Centre’s newly enacted farm laws.

The march is slated to take place from Jharsa Chowk around 11am. The destination will be decided at the time of the march, said RS Rathee, president of the Gurugram Citizen Council and ward number 34 municipal councillor.

“Farmers of the country have been protesting on the roads for their rights but the central government is not ready to accept their demands. The three laws are not in the interest of farmers, but the government has responded only with giving false assurances,” he said.

Haryana Roadways Workers Union also came out in support of the farmers and will demonstrate their solidarity with a protest at their district headquarters.

Sandeep Dalal, president of Gurgaon Roadways union who is also associated with the Congress party’s trade wing Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), said that demonstrations will not affect services. “Due to the agitation, very few buses are plying already. However, the trade union has no plans of stopping or suspending bus services. All our members stand with the farmers and will protest at our district office,” said Dalal.

In Nuh too, farmer groups and social organisations have extended support to the Bharat Bandh. Salamudeen Meo, Mewat Vikas Sabha president, said that the farmers from the region will observe the bandh in solidarity with other farmers. “We have been supporting the farmers’ agitation from the beginning and will continue doing so. Farmers from here couldn’t march till Delhi earlier but we will extend all our support to the agitating farmers by supporting the strike,” said Meo.

BOX

What remains open:

-Mandis, restaurants, grocery stores in residential areas

-Liquor shops

-Courts

-Government colleges

-Transport: Buses and auto-rickshaw will be plying as usual. Haryana roadways union has extended support to farmers and will be holding demonstrations but bus services will not be affected.