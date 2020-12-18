e-paper
Home / Gurugram / Congress holds protest in support of farmers

Congress holds protest in support of farmers

gurugram Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 23:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Leaders and party workers of the Haryana Congress led by state president Kumari Selja wore black badges as a mark of protest against the three farm laws passed by the Union government.

“Farmers of the country have been forced to protest on the borders of national Capital in bitter cold for the last three weeks. But the government is not ready to listen to them under the pressure from the capitalists,” Selja said.

The party had organised a meeting at its office in Kaman Sarai on Friday to pay tribute to the farmers who have lost their lives since the protests started in November. Selja said that despite farmers losing their lives, the ruling party leaders were making allegations against the farmers and forcing them to come on the roads to seek justice.

She also accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) of spreading misconceptions about the farmers’ protest and accused the party of engaging in politics of division. “The BJP wants to turn farmers into labourers, which cannot be tolerated. The BJP had promised to implement the recommendations of Swaminathan Commission report. It promised to double the income of farmers, but not a single promise has been fulfilled”, Selja alleged.

BJP, however, said that Congress leadership was misleading the farmers despite the fact that the same proposals were introduced by it in the past, both in Punjab and at the Centre.

“The Congress government in Punjab passed a similar law in 2006, while in Haryana, they entered into agreements to create silos with private companies. The opposition, including the Congress, is trying to take political mileage from this protest by misleading farmers. The land ownership or MSP system will remain unchanged by these laws,” said BJP spokesperson Raman Malik.

