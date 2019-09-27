Congress launches toll-free number for public feedback on BJP’s work

gurugram

The Congress on Friday launched a toll-free number and a campaign ‘Pehle report, fir vote’ (first report, then vote) to get first-hand feedback regarding the claims of development made by the ruling BJP government in the state. The party said that the campaign’s objective is to highlight the policy failures of the state government. The toll-free number ‘9911427999’ was launched by state party chief Kumari Selja, Congress legislative party leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, campaign committee in-charge Ajay Singh Yadav and senior party leader Kuldip Bishnoi at a hotel in Gurugam.

The party also said that they will seek answers and accountability from the ruling party, regarding claims of development and growth while people continued to lose jobs, the economy continued to slow and several industries faced closure.

“The toll-free number will be used to get feedback and inputs at the local level about the performance of the government. It will also help people share their problems and issues. The objective is to make the Congress election campaign participative and aligned with what people on the ground actually want,” Yadav said.

Kumari Selja, the newly appointed state president, said that the time had come for people to ask questions and seek a report from the BJP government on what had been done for them. “Unemployment in the state is at a record high and 28% of the youth are unemployed. The drug trade, illegal mining, diversion of the Aravallis for real estate and a lack of jobs has hurt the people of the state badly,” she said.

On being asked about the absence of former party chief Ashok Tanwar, she said the absence of one person did not indicate any differences in the party’s rank and file.

Former chief minister Hooda said that when the Congress was in power, the state was only under ₹70,000 crore of debt but in the last five years, the debt had increased to ₹1.70 lakh crore. “This government has not extended the Metro line by an inch, neither set up a large power plant nor laid a new rail line. Farmers are suffering. This campaign will highlight the failures of the ruling party,” he said.

Bishnoi said that the promises made by the party in manifesto have not been implemented on the ground and that will show in the results.

Refuting the Congress’s allegations, the BJP spokesperson Raman Malik said that the party had made 151 promises on its manifesto, of which work was undergoing on 118 issues and had been completed on the rest. “The BJP has built roads, expanded the state’s infrastructure, given jobs on merit, ended the transfer industry and put a lid on corruption. I can share a detailed document of works,” he said.

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 23:57 IST