Home / Gurugram / Covid-19: Police officer dismissed after assaulting doctor on hospital duty

Covid-19: Police officer dismissed after assaulting doctor on hospital duty

gurugram Updated: Apr 01, 2020 22:22 IST
A special police officer (SPO) was dismissed from his duty, on Tuesday, after he allegedly beat up a doctor who was returning from a government hospital after finishing his shift during the ongoing 21-day lockdown in the wake of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Pataudi. The police said that they have not filed an FIR regarding the incident.

According to the police, the victim was identified by his first name, Satish, 53, who is a resident of Taj Nagar, Pataudi. The incident took place on March 28 evening, when the doctor was returning home.

The police said that when the victim was going to the hospital to report for his duty in the morning, he was stopped by some officials at a checkpoint. However, he was allowed to pass after an argument. After finishing his shift, when he was returning home in his car, he was stopped at Jamalpur Chowk near Pataudi, where the SPO was posted. The victim allegedly informed him that he was on government duty and showed him his identification card. However, the SPO allegedly refused to listen to him and began physically assaulting him for violating the lockdown.

After the incident, the doctor approached the police and submitted a complaint. A video of the incident also surfaced on social media on March 29, which was widely shared by people.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said, “An enquiry was conducted under the supervision of the assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Pataudi. The SPO was dismissed from his duty for misconduct. No FIR has been filed regarding the incident so far.”

