Are you addicted to becoming a ‘better’ version of yourself? Therapist explains the pressure behind endless improvement

We live in a world where self-improvement is slowly becoming a pressure rather than a choice, with the constant pursuit of becoming better leaving many people feeling like they are never enough. Therapist Amanda E White, LPC, LMHC, took to Instagram on August 24, 2026, to explain how the self-improvement mindset can make ‘never enough’ feel normal.

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Amanda captioned, “Self-improvement is the most socially acceptable way to never be enough. There's always one more thing to fix. We read books, journal, and optimise our morning routine. Work on our attachment style. Heal our inner child. And when we finish one thing, there's always another version of ourselves we're supposed to become. It never feels done. I think that's worth paying attention to.”