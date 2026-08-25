Man compares gated and non-gated societies: ‘One offers amenities, the other a greater sense of belonging’

A man has sparked a discussion online after comparing life in gated societies with that in non-gated or open neighbourhoods, arguing that while gated communities may offer better infrastructure and security, they do not necessarily create a stronger sense of community. A man said gated societies offered security and comfort but could leave residents socially disconnected. (Instagram/bebaak_ap )

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Taking to Instagram, the man, who shares content through an account named ‘Bebaak AP’, posted a video explaining what he believes separates the two kinds of neighbourhoods.

‘What is the difference?’ “What is the difference between a non-gated society and a gated society, I will explain to you today in very layman language,” he begins.

Pointing towards a non-gated area, he says, “In this place, you will not get security. In this place, you will not get any boundary, you will not get parking.” He then contrasts it with a gated society, saying, “In this place, you will get a boundary, you will get parking in the basement, you will get security, you will get lights.”

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He adds that while services such as cleaning in open neighbourhoods may depend on the government, gated societies have privately managed services for which residents pay maintenance charges.

However, the man argues that once residents step outside their homes or gated compounds, many of their experiences remain the same.

“Their security is limited to inside the house; their security is limited up to this gate. The situation for both is the same: as soon as he goes out of this gate and he goes out of the house. These people also share the same air, these people also share the same air,” he says.

Amenities versus a sense of belonging According to him, the difference goes beyond infrastructure and amenities. While gated societies may provide security, parking, cleanliness and other conveniences, he suggests that open neighbourhoods can sometimes foster a greater sense of belonging and collective responsibility.

“This child is from our street, this cow is in our street, so we feed them food,” he says while speaking about the non-gated neighbourhood.

Recalling an interaction with residents of a gated society, he says he once suggested placing water outside for animals during the summer. “It is very hot outside the society, let's place a bowl, let's install a type of trough so that in the heat the animals do not face any trouble.” He claims, “All of them fought with me.”

He concludes, “The difference starts from how you take care of the people around you.” He adds that in some open neighbourhoods, people know and support one another, whereas apartment living can sometimes leave residents disconnected. “If something happens to me in this society, no one will help me. In this location, if something happens to me, everyone will stand up,” he says.

The caption accompanying the clip also stressed that the comparison was not an argument against gated societies, but a question about whether comfort and security can sometimes lead to greater social disconnection.

Watch the clip here: