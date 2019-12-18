Cuckoo About Nature quiz to test kids’ knowledge of birds

gurugram

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 00:02 IST

Come Sunday, city’s young avian enthusiasts will be putting their knowledge of nature and its winged creatures to test at a quiz organised by the organisation, Cuckoo About Nature. The quiz, which has been organised by children exclusively for their peers, will be held in the Aravalli Biodiversity Park.

The CAN club, which is organising the quiz, is a subset of Delhi’s oldest bird club, DelhiBird. It was established in 2018 by enthusiasts Maitreya Sukumar, Aman Sharma and Vanya Pal, so children could connect with nature, birds and butterflies and make their study a fun activity. The club has close to 150 active members. In the past one year, it has organized over 30 nature-based activity events such as nature and bird walks, monument trails and others.

The club is supported by experts such as DelhiBird founder Nikhil Devasar, ornithologist Bikram Grewal and ecologist Vijay Dhasmana.

“Several children of DelhiBird members got together to create the CAN club. The idea was to educate and get more children interested in the study of nature in the National Capital Region,” said Jannat Singh, co-founder of DelhiBird and CAN club mentor.

The event is being supported by the Hindustan Times under its I Love Gurugram campaign.

The theme of the quiz is Aravalli—Our Lifeline Our Future. The quiz will be held in two rounds. The first round is an elimination round where participants will be quizzed on subjects including mammals, trees, flora and others. After this, eight shortlisted teams will proceed to the second and final round, where children will field question in various thematic rounds. Specials questions have been designed on the flora and fauna of the Aravallis.

Registration can be done on the CAN club website: cuckooaboutnature.com. Participants are required to register in pairs. Children can pair with a parent or mentor or friend or sibling. The last date for registration is December 18 and participation is free for all.