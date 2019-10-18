Delhi man, with Rs1.33 crore in his car, held in Gurugram

gurugram

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 09:39 IST

The police on Thursday detained a man for questioning, after Rs1.33 lakh cash was allegedly found in the boot space of his car. Income tax officials were questioning the suspect about the source of the cash.

This was the biggest seizure of currency notes after the model code of conduct was imposed in Haryana in run-up to the October 21 assembly elections in Haryana, reports news agency IANS.

According to the police, the incident was reported around 4pm, when the police stopped a car (Swift Dzire) at a check point on MG road in Gurugram. Vinod Kumar, station house officer (SHO), DLF Phase-2 police station, said that the cash was kept in a carton in the boot space of the car.

“The suspect, a resident of Delhi, was brought in for questioning. The income tax officials are questioning about the source and the volume of cash,” said SHO Kumar.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said, that ahead of assembly elections, the police were conducting raids and seizing contraband items, including narcotics, unaccounted cash and liquor to ensure free and fair elections.

“We want to know the purpose of keeping such a big amount of cash in the car. We have strong suspicion over the money would be used to influence voters before election,” IANS quoted Boken as saying.

(With inputs from IANS)

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 09:37 IST